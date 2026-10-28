Complaint by pharmacist alleging 'bullying' by former TD Kate O'Connell dismissed by WRC

A COMPLAINT OF constructive unfair dismissal made by an ex-employee at former Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell and her husband’s pharmacy has been dismissed by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Marwan Al Rahbi, who was employed as a senior support pharmacist at the couple’s pharmacy in Rathgar, Co Dublin, had alleged that he was forced to resign his post after being subjected to bullying and unfair treatment by the two.

Al Rahbi worked at the pharmacy from May 2022 to June 2024.

It is one of three Dublin pharmacies owned and operated by Kate and Morgan O’Connell.

Having heard evidence from both the complainant and the respondent, the WRC ruled that while Al Rahbi had issues with his employers, the respondent similarly had concerns around his conduct and, due to the offer of a renewed contract, Mr and Mrs O’Connell believed these issues could be resolved.

The WRC stated in its decision that although there were some shortcomings in communication by Mr and Mrs O’Connell towards Al Rahbi, they had behaved reasonably towards the complainant and Al Rahbi had not acted reasonably in resigning as he did.

It therefore found the complaint was not well-founded.

In submissions to the WRC, Al Rahbi said his mental health had suffered during his employment due to bullying behaviour from Mrs O’Connell, and that he was overworked to the point where he was forced to leave his job for lower-paid work as a locum pharmacist.

He quantified his losses at €216,602.96 and sought “proportionate” compensation.

Al Rahbi moved to Oman in April 2025, citing an inability to find permanent work in Ireland. This was refuted by counsel for the pharmacy, which said that Al Rahbi was offered a salary of €85,000 in a different pharmacy but did not accept it.

Giving evidence to the WRC, Al Rahbi said he had worked long hours without breaks and was reprimanded repeatedly for using his phone for what he said was an emergency personal phone call, and checking work WhatsApp groups, as there were no work phones provided.

The complainant said he was shouted at on several occasions by Mr O’Connell, and was bullied by Mrs O’Connell between May and June 2024.

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Al Rahbi further gave evidence in which he said that despite agreements that he would take leave for Ramadan, this was not fulfilled. Issues around breaks were also flagged.

Giving evidence, Mrs O’Connell said that Al Rahbi was employed on a two-year contract that ended in May 2024.

In April 2024, there was an issue around workflow and Al Rahbi’s attitude towards support pharmacists, she said.

Morgan O’Connell, also giving evidence, said that while he was recovering from surgery in April 2024, he had received a phone call from Al Rahbi in which the complainant had shouted at him. Al Rahbi had subsequently apologised, O’Connell said.

In early May 2024, Kate O’Connell had attended the pharmacy when Al Rahbi was on his phone in the dispensary. Al Rahbi said he was dealing with a personal matter as his child was sick. He said Mrs O’Connell had given him a verbal warning and treated him very badly in front of the other staff.

He then phoned Mr O’Connell, who was his superintendent pharmacist, to tell him that he should not be treated as such.

Al Rahbi alleged that Mr O’Connell had told him to “go the fuck back to work” and said “say Kate is your boss”.

Mr O’Connell stated in evidence that he had told the complainant to go back to work but that he had not sworn at him.

Two former co-workers of Al Rahbi at the pharmacy gave evidence to the WRC that the complainant excessively used his phone during work, and both stated that they had witnessed him watching football matches while at work.

Al Rahbi requested a review meeting regarding his continued employment and sought annual leave.

On 22 May 2024, Al Rahbi’s review meeting took place with Mr and Mrs O’Connell. Mrs O’Connell said that although there were some operational concerns to be discussed around personal phone usage and the signing of relevant policy documents, he was doing very well in his role and he was offered an extension of his contract on the same terms.

Mrs O’Connell said Al Rahbi could not accept any negative feedback and said that she was bullying him.

She gave evidence that he was acting in an aggressive manner and the meeting ended, to be reconvened at another time. Al Rahbi announced his resignation, she said, and gave one week’s notice before returning to work.

The following day, he had emailed and said he was dismissed rather than having resigned. Clarity was sought over this and the allegations of bullying made against Mrs O’Connell, the WRC heard. Al Rahbi ultimately left his employment in June 2024.