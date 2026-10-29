One in four Irish adults has experienced sexual violence, new ERSI study finds

ONE IN FOUR Irish adults has experienced sexual violence, with women and bisexual individuals most affected, according to a new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) study.

The study, conducted with Cuan and drawing on the Central Statistics Office’s 2022 Sexual Violence Survey, found that 26% of adults had experienced sexual violence since the age of 17.

Women significantly more likely than men to report such experiences, it showed.

Almost four in 10 women (39%) reported experiencing sexual violence, compared with 12% of men.

The research also found that bisexual people and gay men faced significantly higher risks of victimisation.

Perpetrators known to victims

The study found that most perpetrators of non-intimate partner sexual violence were known to their victims, with friends, acquaintances, neighbours and family members more commonly identified than strangers.

Many incidents also occurred in familiar settings, including victims’ own homes, other people’s homes, pubs and clubs.

Dr Elish Kelly, lead author of the study, said the findings challenged common assumptions about sexual violence.

“This research provides important new evidence on the factors associated with sexual violence victimisation in Ireland,” she said.

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“The study also challenges common assumptions regarding perpetrators, demonstrating that many victims experience sexual violence from people they already know and also in familiar surroundings, such as their home or another person’s home.”

Young adults at particular risk

The majority of first experiences of sexual violence occurred between the ages of 18 and 24.

Among those who reported sexual violence, 54% experienced intimate partner violence for the first time between the ages of 18 and 24, while the figure was 63% for non-intimate partner violence.

Non-consensual touching of breasts or genitals was the most commonly reported form of sexual violence, affecting 21% of adults surveyed and 33% of women.

The study also identified groups who had experienced multiple forms of sexual violence, including forced sexual intercourse and sexual contact when unable to give consent.

The researchers said the findings highlighted the importance of prevention and early intervention, particularly among younger adults.

Calls for targeted support

The research was published as Ireland continues to implement its third national strategy to address domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, known as Zero Tolerance.

Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, Cuan, said a better understanding of victimisation patterns was needed to ensure support reached those who needed it.

“In order to prevent sexual violence and to provide, and target, supports to those who are victims of such violence, a better understanding of the patterns of victimisation is needed,” she said.

She added that demand for services continued to rise as awareness grew, and more people gained the confidence to seek help.

The study’s authors said further research tracking individuals over time was needed to better understand how experiences of sexual violence affect people throughout their lives.