Woman (80s) dies following car crash in Tipperary

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a road collision in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the crash, which happened this afternoon at Friar Street in Cashel.

The collision involved a car and occurred shortly after 3pm.

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The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for forensic testing by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2.50pm and 3.20pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.