Tommy Robinson found guilty of harassing two Daily Mail journalists

FAR-RIGHT ACTIVIST TOMMY Robinson has been convicted of harassing two journalists and causing them to fear violence.

The 43-year-old, who told his trial his full name is Stephen Lennon, was labelled a “bully” by prosecutors after freelance reporter Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber felt forced to either leave their homes or employ extra security for fear of a “vigilante” attack.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court took 11 hours and 25 minutes to find Robinson guilty by a majority of 10 jurors to two of both charges of harassment causing fear of violence.

His trial heard how the anti-migrant activist “retaliated” after the Daily Mail and its sister publication the MailOnline published a story about him “stoking riots from his sunbed” during unrest in the UK in August 2024 following the murders of three girls in Southport.

Robinson made a series of posts on social media about the unfolding situation while on holiday in Cyprus, prompting the newspaper to send Young and a photographer to the island.

After the MailOnline published its story about him, Robinson posted criticisms on his X account of Young and Dirnhuber because of their involvement in the article.

Robinson went on to hire private investigators to find the home addresses of his victims, as well as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail Ted Verity.

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The jury panel accepted the prosecution’s case that the decision to hire detectives was designed to “intimidate” his victims, with photographs of Dirnhuber outside his home and cropped images of Young’s family posted online by Robinson.

Jurors rejected claims from the activist that the Daily Mail had put his family in danger by publishing the story. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As well as social media posts and direct messages to Dirnhuber, the defendant also became “increasingly menacing” on a telephone call with Young on 5 August 2024 – telling the freelance journalist: “I’m coming to get you.”

Jurors rejected claims from the activist that the Daily Mail had put his family in danger by publishing the story, with the defendant weeping in the witness box on Thursday as he spoke about the relationship he had with his children.

Prosecutor Ben Holt previously told the court Young was given a close protection officer by the Daily Mail after photographs of his wife and children were posted on Robinson’s X account.

Dirnhuber had to move house because of the harassment and Daily Mail correspondent George Odling also felt the need to leave his family home after becoming concerned with the publicity surrounding his colleagues.

Verity also provided evidence to police of a voicemail he received from Robinson, who told him: “I’ve already located every f****** one of you.”

The activist posted on X before the trial began to thank Tesla owner Elon Musk for funding his legal fees.

He was granted bail ahead of his sentencing on 16 December.