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Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.37pm, 28 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Screenshot 2026-10-28 at 19.59.58 Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Matt Carthy TD, publishes the party’s Valuing Irish Citizenship policy document. Rolling News Rolling News

IRELAND 

  • A legal challenge to a decision by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to ban the Drumcree Orange Order Parade along the Garvahy Road has been dismissed by Belfast High Court
  • Hospital overcrowding has reached its highest level in nearly four years with 824 people on trolleys around the country, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)
  • Tánaiste Simon Harris has confirmed he spoke to Patrick O’Donovan on the phone shortly before the culture minister fell ill and was rushed to hospital, denying that he asked the minister to resign
  • Sinn Féin has published a policy paper setting out proposed reforms to Ireland’s citizenship rules, which will see fewer people granted status
  • The garda representative association (GRA) has claimed gardaí are being directed to work 16-hour days for EU presidency events
  • Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Matt Carthy has doubled down on his call for an “oversight mechanism” for advertisements from non-governmental organisations in receipt of taxpayer funding.
  • Revolut customers were unable to log in to the banking app this afternoon for a short period.
  • There will be some disruption to rail services this weekend as enabling works to electrify the Dart West line begin.
  • The planned €250 million winter sports arena and concert venue for south Dublin is projected to support 2,760 jobs.
  • There is traffic disruption in Dublin as taxi drivers are driving slowly in protest along the quays in Dublin city centre towards Merrion Square.

 

INTERNATIONAL

emergency-services-work-at-the-scene-of-a-collision-between-two-trains-in-urda-spain-on-wednesday-oct-28-2026-ap-photomanu-fernandez Emergency services work at the scene of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRAIN CRASH Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country will observe three days of mourning after Spain’s second high-speed train collision this year killed at least 68 people.

#BOLSONARO Defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has landed in Florida after fleeing Brazil in defiance of a court order. 

#EUROVISION Iceland will be absent from Eurovision next year alongside Ireland and the Netherlands

#ELECTIONS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud accused Arab parties on Wednesday of having stolen the country’s election, after partial results showed they could play a king making role in forming a new government. 

PARTING SHOT 

Call Her Daddy / YouTube

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she will reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in the new Hunger Games film. 

Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson will also star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping.

Speaking on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, Lawrence said the return made her feel “emotional”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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