Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#TRAIN CRASH Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country will observe three days of mourning after Spain’s second high-speed train collision this year killed at least 68 people.
#BOLSONARO Defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro has landed in Florida after fleeing Brazil in defiance of a court order.
#EUROVISION Iceland will be absent from Eurovision next year alongside Ireland and the Netherlands
#ELECTIONS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud accused Arab parties on Wednesday of having stolen the country’s election, after partial results showed they could play a king making role in forming a new government.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she will reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in the new Hunger Games film.
Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson will also star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping.
Speaking on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast, Lawrence said the return made her feel “emotional”.
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