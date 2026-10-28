Revolut customers experienced a short outage this afternoon

REVOLUT CUSTOMERS WERE unable to log in to the banking app this afternoon for a short period.

It was the second outage in just over a week on the digital banking platform, which is used by millions in Ireland for card payments, transfers and other day-to-day banking.

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On its social media, Revolut told customers asking about the outage that it was “actively addressing an issue” affecting app log-in this afternoon.

In a statement shared with The Journal, a spokesperson for the neobank said: “We experienced a short technical issue with our app this afternoon that meant some customers were unable to log in.

“The issue was quickly identified and has now been fixed, and the app is working fully for those affected. Most of our customers were unaffected, and all our customers’ money and data are safe. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Last week, Revolut was out of action for a more prolonged period of time, with customers unable to make transfers or payments.

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A Revolut spokesperson told The Journal that the previous disruptions were due to an outage at Google Cloud.