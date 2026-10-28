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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SPAIN: Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez said the country will observe three days of mourning after Spain’s second high-speed train collision this year killed at least 68 people.
2. #DRUMCREE: A legal challenge to the decision by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant to ban the Drumcree Orange Order parade along the Garvaghy Road was dismissed at Belfast High Court.
3. #SITDOWN: The Law Society said that both it and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan today “agreed on the need to find a resolution without delay” to the ongoing dispute over reforms to how solicitors are paid under the free legal aid scheme.
4. #FINE GAEL: Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris confirmed he spoke to Patrick O’Donovan on the phone shortly before the culture minister fell ill and was rushed to hospital.
5. #CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS: Defeated right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro landed in Florida after fleeing Brazil in defiance of a court order.
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