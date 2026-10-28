Two high-speed trains crash in Spain leaving at least ten people dead

TWO HIGH-SPEED TRAINS have collided in central Spain, leaving at least 10 people dead.

The crash involved two passenger trains and occurred near Urda in the province of Toledo, according to Spain’s rail network management agency Adif.

“The information we are receiving is not good at all. There are at least 10 dead and it is possible that the number will increase,” Esther Padilla, spokeswoman for the government of Castilla-La Mancha, told local media CMM.

Footage posted on social media showed wreckage on a hillside by the tracks where the two trains collided on the Madrid-Seville line.

Emergency services personnel are working at the scene of the accident Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was “shocked” by what he called “a serious train accident”.

“Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations,” he said in a post on social media.

“My affection, solidarity and support to all the victims and their families.”

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A spokesperson for the Spanish emergency services told AFP the trains collided just before 9am (8am Irish time).

“All resources are currently being deployed,” the spokesperson said, including “several fire crews, three helicopters and two mobile intensive care units”.

Passengers at Santa Justa station in Seville following the train accident in Urda Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano García-Page, said he was on his way to the site of the crash and that his government’s agenda had been suspended.

All trains on the line have been stopped.

Today’s crash comes less than a year after a railway disaster in Adamuz, Cordoba, when a high-speed passenger train derailed and left 46 people dead.

A government source told the El País newspaper that today’s accident “could be worse that Adamuz”.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

With reporting from AFP