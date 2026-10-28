Jodi, a mounted Nanotyrannus skeleton, is from the Cretaceous Period. Alamy Stock Photo
Dinosaur

Rare nanotyrannus skeleton ‘Jodi’ sells for $47.3m after 12-minute bidding battle

The skeleton became the second most expensive dinosaur sold at auction, according to Sotheby’s.
7.40am, 28 Oct 2026
3.2k
9

A RARE DINOSAUR skeleton nicknamed Jodi has sold for $47.3 million (€42.4 million) at auction in New York, far exceeding its estimated price of $6-9 million.

Six bidders competed for more than 12 minutes at Sotheby’s on Tuesday before the saleroom broke into applause as the winning bid was confirmed.

The auction house said Jodi became the second most valuable dinosaur ever sold at auction, behind the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton Gus, which fetched $50.1 million (€44.9 million) in July.

Measuring almost six metres long and comprising approximately 190 fossil bone elements, Jodi is a Nanotyrannus, a smaller predator that lived alongside T. rex around 67 million years ago.

According to Sotheby’s, it is one of only three substantial Nanotyrannus skeletons known to science.

The sale follows research published last year that addressed a decades-long argument among palaeontologists: whether Nanotyrannus was a distinct dinosaur or simply a young T. rex.

A study published in Nature examined a remarkably well-preserved skeleton and found that it was approaching physical maturity despite its relatively small size.

Differences in its anatomy and growth supported the conclusion that Nanotyrannus was a separate genus, rather than a dinosaur that would eventually grow into a T. rex.

new-york-new-york-usa-13th-oct-2026-the-mounted-skeleton-of-jodi-a-rare-nanotyrannus-dinosaur-stands-on-public-display-at-sothebys-new-york-inside-the-breuer-building-one-of-only-three-kno A picture of the Jodi skeleton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A subsequent study published in Science provided further evidence, using fossilised throat bones to establish that another Nanotyrannus specimen was also near maturity. 

Sotheby’s said Jodi was the first skeleton of its kind offered at auction since the research confirming the distinction.

The final sale price includes the auction house’s premiums, but excludes applicable taxes and other costs.

Author
View 9 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers question why rare fossils are auctioned off instead of going to museums
Where they land
Important items like this should be protected state property
What they think
Fossils should belong in museums for public viewing
Private sales allow wealthy buyers to hoard cultural treasures
Send Tip or Correction
Close
9 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Bolsonaro on the run, solicitors to meet justice minister and Netanyahu leads as voting continues…
    1 hr ago
    895
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie