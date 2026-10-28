Suspicious package sent to Derry city hotel contained a viable explosive device

A SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE which was sent to a Derry city hotel yesterday was found to contain an explosive device.

The PSNI received a report at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon that a suspicious package had been delivered to a hotel in the Ebrington Square area of the city.

A number of people were subsequently evacuated from the premises, along with staff from neighbouring premises, during the public safety operation that followed.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, examined the object, and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which was deemed to be viable.

The item has now been taken away for forensic examination and an investigation has commenced.

The PSNI has condemned the incident as a “reckless and targeted attack” which caused “significant disruption and distress”.

The PSNI appealed for anyone with information to make contact.

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Derry city is famed for its Halloween celebrations and local SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said that to “target a hotel with a funfair nearby in the middle of Derry’s Halloween celebrations is absolutely despicable”.

He added: Tourists have flocked to our city, families are enjoying the half-term break and people are out celebrating Halloween.

“This put hotel staff, guests and families, including children, at risk. We could have been waking up to a tragedy today.

“I would challenge the people behind this to explain why they are disrupting the life of this city in this way.”

Eastwood said there can be “no twisted justification or logic for carrying out an act like this” and that the “people of Derry are rightly repulsed”.

He added that the city will continue with its preparations for its Halloween celebrations and that “we won’t allow this act to deter from it”.

“This weekend will show everything positive about our city in stark contrast to the people who carried out this thoughtless act,” said Eastwood.

Meanwhile, justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said that those responsible “have again shown reckless disregard for the community and businesses affected”.

She thanked the PSNI officers who responded to the incident and remarked that “their courage is in stark contrast to those intent on destruction”.