Should more shopping hubs follow in the footsteps of Grafton Street (pictured) or Shop Street? Alamy Stock Photo
The Daily Poll

Do you think more shopping streets in Ireland should be pedestrianised?

Almost 1km of Oxford Street in London is now closed to drivers, cyclists and scooter users.
11.09am, 28 Oct 2026
5.6k
22

ON MONDAY, PART of London’s Oxford Street became traffic-free, with nearly 1km of the busy shopping area closed to drivers, cyclists and scooter users.

The move forms part of a wider plan to transform the shopping district, with new trees, additional seating and event spaces to be built from early next year.

Ireland already has a number of pedestrianised shopping streets, such as Grafton Street and Henry Street in the capital, along with Shop Street in Galway city centre.

Today, we’re asking: Do you think more shopping areas in Ireland should be pedestrianised?


Poll Results:

Yes (2417)
No (605)
Not sure / No opinion (102)

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether pedestrianising more streets will improve city centres
Where they land
Support for pedestrianisation is tempered by concerns over traffic and anti-social behaviour
What they think
Pedestrian areas create safer and more people-friendly spaces
Increased Garda presence is needed to tackle anti-social behaviour
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