Do you think more shopping streets in Ireland should be pedestrianised?

ON MONDAY, PART of London’s Oxford Street became traffic-free, with nearly 1km of the busy shopping area closed to drivers, cyclists and scooter users.

The move forms part of a wider plan to transform the shopping district, with new trees, additional seating and event spaces to be built from early next year.

Ireland already has a number of pedestrianised shopping streets, such as Grafton Street and Henry Street in the capital, along with Shop Street in Galway city centre.

Today, we’re asking: Do you think more shopping areas in Ireland should be pedestrianised?

