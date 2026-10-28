Macklemore says Dublin Free Palestine gig was ‘one of the most beautiful moments’ of his life

MACKLEMORE HAS DESCRIBED his Free Palestine concert at Dublin’s 3Arena as “one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been a part of”.

The US rapper was joined by Hozier, Kneecap and Beoga on Monday night for the opening concert of the series, with proceeds going to organisations supporting Palestinians.

“I had tears in my eyes the whole night. Free Palestine Tour night one. One of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been a part of. Dublin,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The concert came six weeks after Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour following pro-Palestinian remarks during performances in New Jersey.

The tour’s promoter said venues would not host concerts with Macklemore on the bill. Sheeran subsequently said removing him had been the promoter’s decision, rather than his.

Beoga were among the acts who withdrew in solidarity.

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At the 3Arena, Kneecap offered a pointed thank-you to Sheeran for helping to organise the concert, while Hozier urged the Irish government to approve visas for students in Gaza who have secured scholarships here.

Hozier made a surprise appearance at Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' 3Arena gig tonight, and called on the government to approve visa applications for students in Gaza. "It's baffling why it hasn’t been solved yet" @thejournal_ie https://t.co/WKUI5jS73T — Andrew Walsh (@AndyBreathnach) October 26, 2026

Actor Liam Cunningham welcomed the audience, with Palestinian singer Lina Makoul, US hip-hop duo Dead Prez and DJ Habibeats among the performers. A video performance by the Gaza Children’s Choir was also shown.

Speaking onstage, Macklemore praised the response of Irish artists to his invitation to take part.

“I called a lot of people in the last six weeks, and you know who picked up that phone right away and said yes? Hozier and Kneecap.”

The rapper performed Same Love and Hind’s Hall, changed into a Bohemians jersey and finished with Can’t Hold Us.

Beneficiaries of the concert include Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.