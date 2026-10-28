Proceeds from the event went to organisations supporting Palestinians. Alamy Stock Photo
Free Palestine Tour

Macklemore says Dublin Free Palestine gig was ‘one of the most beautiful moments’ of his life

“I had tears in my eyes the whole night,” the rapper said after Hozier, Kneecap and Beoga joined him at the 3Arena.
8.41am, 28 Oct 2026
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MACKLEMORE HAS DESCRIBED his Free Palestine concert at Dublin’s 3Arena as “one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been a part of”.

The US rapper was joined by Hozier, Kneecap and Beoga on Monday night for the opening concert of the series, with proceeds going to organisations supporting Palestinians.

“I had tears in my eyes the whole night. Free Palestine Tour night one. One of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been a part of. Dublin,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The concert came six weeks after Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour following pro-Palestinian remarks during performances in New Jersey.

The tour’s promoter said venues would not host concerts with Macklemore on the bill. Sheeran subsequently said removing him had been the promoter’s decision, rather than his.

Beoga were among the acts who withdrew in solidarity.

At the 3Arena, Kneecap offered a pointed thank-you to Sheeran for helping to organise the concert, while Hozier urged the Irish government to approve visas for students in Gaza who have secured scholarships here.

Actor Liam Cunningham welcomed the audience, with Palestinian singer Lina Makoul, US hip-hop duo Dead Prez and DJ Habibeats among the performers. A video performance by the Gaza Children’s Choir was also shown.

Speaking onstage, Macklemore praised the response of Irish artists to his invitation to take part.

“I called a lot of people in the last six weeks, and you know who picked up that phone right away and said yes? Hozier and Kneecap.”

The rapper performed Same Love and Hind’s Hall, changed into a Bohemians jersey and finished with Can’t Hold Us.

Beneficiaries of the concert include Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

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Readers argue whether Macklemore's Free Palestine concert is genuine activism or pure virtue signalling.
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Some praise the fundraiser while others dismiss it as a publicity stunt.
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Critics slam the gig as hollow virtue signalling.
Supporters champion the event and its charitable aims.
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