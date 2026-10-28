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Protest

Traffic disruption in Dublin city centre as taxi drivers stage protest

Dublin Bus said that its services across the city centre may experience delays and disruption as a result.
6.15pm, 28 Oct 2026
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TAXI DRIVERS ARE driving slowly in protest along the quays in Dublin city centre towards Merrion Square.

Drivers beeped and drove slowly, with some cars bearing signs that said “equal rules, fair competition” and “listen to taxi drivers”.

Dublin Bus said that its services across the city centre may experience delays and disruption as a result.

Voice of Taxi Drivers, the group behind the protest, said in a post on Instagram the protest was to begin from Conyngham Road and conclude at Merrion Square, a route spanning nearly 5km.

“It’s time for taxi drivers across Ireland to stand together for fair fares, fair commission, transparency and a better future for our industry,” it wrote.

The group said that the protest is not about “supporting or opposing any app”, but about protecting drivers’ livelihoods and “demanding accountability” from the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport.

The protest follows similar protests held by taxi drivers late last year against the introduction of fixed fares.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether taxi drivers' protest and high fares are justified
Where they land
Drivers face unfair costs versus services are a rip-off
What they think
High fares and poor service make taxis unaffordable
Drivers face heavy costs and low take-home pay
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