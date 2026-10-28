The government's Be Emergency Ready campaign gave households a checklist to prepare for power cuts, flooding and other unexpected events. Alamy Stock Photo
Just In Case

Wireless radios and battery lamps in high demand since 'Be Emergency Ready' booklets sent out

One shop worker said there’s been a “massive” increase in demand for these products in the last couple of months.
8.00pm, 28 Oct 2026
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THERE HAS BEEN an uptick in the number of people buying wireless radios and battery-powered lamps after the government told the country to prepare for extreme events.

It was part of the Be Emergency Ready campaign, which saw 2.2 million households receive booklets on how to prepare for power cuts, flooding and other unexpected events.

Its checklist includes non-perishable food, two to three litres of drinking water per person each day, a torch, spare batteries, a radio, medicines and copies of important documents.

The initiative followed a wider European push to improve emergency preparedness.

Shops on Dublin’s Capel Street say they’ve been selling more radios and battery-powered lights since the booklets were sent out.

IMG_2052 A wireless radio in a window display

One shop worker at Lenehan’s, a home improvement shop, said there’s been a “massive” increase in demand for these products in the last couple of months.

They’ve added emergency radios to their window displays.

“There was actually a lady that came in today looking for a wind-up radio,” the worker told The Journal.

“One time when [the booklet] was first sent out, there was a man who came in with the actual letter, and we had to check through it.

“We went around the whole shop finding everything.”

IMG_2054 An LED lamp

An emergency solar radio will set you back between €40 and €60. Battery-powered lamps generally range from €10 to €20.

The manager at Lenehan’s said they’re also selling a lot of these products online.

One solar radio they sell has built-in a torch and power bank.

At the Army Bargains Military Shop just off Capel Street, one worker said there was an uptick in customers buying battery-powered lights.

He recommends them over solar-powered lights as there is no reliance on the sun.

Portable gas stoves have also been in demand since the booklet on preparedness was circulated.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether emergency prep booklets are sensible or scaremongering.
Where they land
Some see the advice as essential preparation while others dismiss it.
What they think
Battery and wind-up radios are practical for frequent power cuts.
The government campaign is unnecessary scaremongering.
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