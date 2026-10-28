Nurses begin indefinite industrial action at Naas hospital over staffing crisis

NURSES AT NAAS General Hospital have begun indefinite industrial action over ongoing staffing shortages and patient safety concerns.

In February this year a work-to-rule was suspended following “lengthy negotiations” between members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and HSE management.

The INMO said they received commitments aimed at addressing the significant and ongoing staffing shortages.

However, now the union says these proposals have not been implemented because of the ongoing impact of health service recruitment restrictions.

In a statement, the INMO said the action is aimed at maintaining safe activity levels at the hospital to match available staffing levels, which are significantly reduced.

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Industrial relations officer for Naas General Hospital Karen McCann said it is “regrettable that INMO members have been left with no alternative but to take such action in order to safeguard patient safety and protect their own health and safety in the workplace”.

McCann said the placement of additional beds without regular staffing allocations was leaving Naas General Hospital in an unsafe state of emergency escalation.

She called on management to reduce activity levels in line with available staffing, inform the public of safety concerns and organise alternative healthcare services to ease pressure on the hospital.

“The INMO remains committed to resolving this dispute and securing the necessary staffing resources to ensure the safe delivery of patient care at Naas General Hospital,” she added.

It comes as the union has released figures showing that hospital overcrowding has reached its highest level in nearly four years with 824 people on trolleys.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha called the situation “dangerous” and said it requires “immediate action”.