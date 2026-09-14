Macklemore dropped from Ed Sheeran's US tour after backlash over pro-Palestine chant

MACKLEMORE HAS BEEN dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’ reportedly landed him in hot water with American venues.

The American rapper joined Sheeran on tour in two venues across the US earlier this month. He used both performances to advocate for Palestinians, wearing a keffiyeh and calling for peace.

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During his first performance on the tour on Friday 4 September, he performed his 2024 protest song Hind’s Hall while footage from Gaza and the occupied West Bank appeared on screens around the stadium.

He also advocated for freedom for people of Cuba, Congo, Sudan and Iran.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) then launched a petition calling on Sheeran and tour organisers to remove Macklemore from his remaining appearances.

There are 10 dates left across the US on Sheeran’s tour, and Macklemore was listed as a “special guest” for eight of them. He has now been removed from the line-up.

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A statement shared with Rolling Stone, Messina Touring Group, promoter of the US leg of Sheeran’s Loop Tour, said: “As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans.

“After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.”

The rapper has been a long-time supporter of Palestinians and said he had chosen to join Sheeran on the Loop tour to spread his message.