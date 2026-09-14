Oasis confirm they’re returning to Slane Castle for two gigs next September

OASIS HAVE CONFIRMED they will return to Slane Castle next September, more than 30 years after first taking to the stage at the famous Co Meath venue.

The Gallagher brothers will play two shows on 4 and 5 September, as part of a newly announced run of concerts in 2027.

The band’s new tour also includes dates across the UK, mainland Europe and the USA.

The confirmation came by way of a video released on social media this afternoon, which also said that people who wished to buy tickets would need to register their interest on the band’s website.

“There will be no general onsale,” the post states.

The announcement also confirms other dates for the 2027 tour and includes four dates in the iconic Knebworth venue in the UK to round out the tour on 11, 12, 18 and 19 September.

Other cites Oasis will hit include Glasgow, Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston and Las Vegas

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The announcement finally confirms weeks of speculation that Liam and Noel Gallagher were planning a return to Slane as part of a new tour.

The band dropped their biggest hint yet on Saturday, sharing a black-and-white image which appeared to show Liam standing in the grounds of the venue with his back to the camera and a tambourine in his hands.

It closely recreated an iconic photograph taken by Jill Furmanovsky when Oasis first played Slane in July 1995, showing Gallagher in the same pose in front of a sea of concertgoers.

Music journalist and DJ Niall Byrne, better known as Nialler9, told The Journal at the weekend that the new image was “absolutely” designed to emulate the 1995 photograph.

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Oasis have played Slane twice before.

They first appeared at Slane in July 1995 as a support act for REM, before returning as headliners in June 2009, with The Prodigy and Kasabian among the support acts.

That 2009 show proved to be Oasis’s final concert in Ireland before the band split later that summer.

Liam and Noel reunited 16 years later for their hugely successful Live ’25 tour, which included two sold-out shows at Croke Park last August attended by more than 160,000 people.

Though that tour was a massive success for Oasis, the use of dynamic pricing for some tickets for Croke Park and elsewhere led to massive criticism and ticket seller Ticketmaster is currently defending a case taken by Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

Oasis will join Fontaines D.C. in playing Slane next year, with the Dublin band already due to headline two shows at the venue in June.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy