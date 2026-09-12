Oasis just posted a not-so-cryptic clue that they'll be playing Slane next year

OASIS HAVE HINTED that they will be returning to Slane Castle next year.

A picture posted on social media today appears to show a figure resembling frontman Liam Gallagher standing, back to the camera, in front of an empty field which closely resembles the Co Meath venue.

Fans online have been quick to comment that the picture appears to be in the grounds of the renowned castle, recreating an iconic image from their appearance there in 1995.

Oasis / Instagram Oasis / Instagram / Instagram

A picture by Jill Furmanovsky, taken on 22 July 1995 of their debut gig at Slane Castle is remarkably similar, showing Gallagher in the same stance, clutching a tambourine, back to the camera, and facing a sea of fans.

The image posted today closely resembles the original photo: black and white, tambourine in both hands, with a treeline that is fuller to the left and lower to the right.

Music journalist and DJ Niall Byrne, better known as Nialler9, said that the picture posted by Oasis is “absolutely” designed to emulate the one from their 1995 gig.

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Byrne has previously described the speculation around Slane as a “very, very, very strong rumour”.

Emma Harney, who is part of Oasis’s PR team in Ireland, said that “there is a lot of teasing” going on, but she could not confirm that the rock band would be playing at Slane. Tour dates are set to be announced on social media on Monday.

The band has played the famous Co Meath venue twice before. In July 1995, they were a support act for US alternative rockers REM. Gallagher argued with the crowd, resulting in bottles and rocks being thrown at him.

They took the stage again in June 2009, with support acts including The Prodigy and Kasabian, in their final concert in Ireland before their break-up later that year.

A touring schedule leaked last week has listed five potential dates at the Co Meath venue in August next year, but there has been no confirmation from Oasis or Slane that any of those shows will take place.

This social media post today is the closest thing to a confirmation that has happened so far.

More than 160,000 people packed into Croke Park for two sold-out Oasis shows last August as part of the band’s hugely successful Live ’25 reunion tour, their first concerts in Ireland since their 2009 gig at Slane.

The band have shared cryptic videos pointing towards possible shows in Glasgow, Paris, Amsterdam, Boston and Rome, while Knebworth has also been heavily linked with their return to the stage.