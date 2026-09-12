'Why on Earth would we welcome him?': Thousands take to Dublin streets to protest 'warmonger' Trump

WHILE DONALD TRUMP was boarding a plane to Shannon Airport today, thousands of people were on the streets of Dublin calling him a warmonger and a racist.

The protest, which travelled from Parnell Square to Molesworth Street beside Leinster House, aimed to show the US president he wasn’t welcome, and the Irish government that they were wrong to host him.

Trump called to President Catherine Connolly this morning before a meeting with the Taoiseach. Relations appeared positive, and the leaders seemed eager to get through the visit without a hitch.

Protesters were kept far away from the niceties, but no doubt American tourists visiting the capital heard their grievances loud and clear.

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Chants included: “Donald Trump you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide.”

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While there didn’t appear to be a pro-Trump contingent out demonstrating, one guest at Buswells Hotel on Molesworth Street appeared to take issue with the protest outside his window. He shouted down at the crowd, and some shouted back, but he eventually gave up and went back inside.

On stage on Molesworth Street, activist Ailbhe Smyth said, to applause, that Trump has a “lust for power” and will “trample on everything we stand for”.

“Why on earth would we want to welcome this vile, obnoxious, coarse, vulgar man?”

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One sign today read: “Hey Trump! Dolly (Parton) hated you, and so do we!”

During his last term in office, Trump offered on two occasions to present Parton with the presidential Medal of Honour. Both times she declined, citing health and family reasons. When Biden later offered it to her, she also declined, saying she didn’t want to be seen to be “doing politics”.

Sign reads: "Hey Trump! Dolly (Parton) hated you, and so do we!" RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A poll by Ireland Thinks and the Sunday Independent showed 69% of those surveyed didn’t welcome the visit.

Leaders of the march sought to bring attention to the knock-on effects of Trump’s escapades on Irish people.

“There are people this winter who will not be able to pay their gas and electricity bills because of the warmongering and blood thirst of Donald Trump and Netanyahu,” said People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett.

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“How could the Irish government invite somebody like this to welcome him when he is inflicting pain, suffering on people in this country and across the world?”

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Speaking to the media earlier today, Trump said he “didn’t know” a protest was planned.

“It’s a friendly protest, I’d say, but we have a great relationship with Ireland,” he said.

“The United States and Ireland have a fantastic relationship, a very profitable one for Ireland – less profitable for us, to be honest with you.”

Now that the politicking is done, Trump will enjoy a couple of days at his golf resort in Doonbeg, where the Irish Open is taking place.