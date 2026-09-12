Trump's Doonbeg resort in Co Clare.
Doonbeg

Three women arrested for committing offences on Trump's golf course

The arrests were made for trespassing and public order offences.
8.50pm, 12 Sep 2026
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THREE WOMEN HAVE been arrested for offences that took place on US President Trump’s golf links in Co Clare.

On Friday evening, a woman in her 20s was arrested for trespassing on the Doonbeg golf links.

Today, two women in their 30s and 40s were arrested for public order offences on the golf links.

All three women appeared at a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening.

The US president arrived in Ireland today, paying a brief visit to the capital before heading to his golf links in Co Clare for the Irish Open.

He is set to leave Ireland on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said that a significant policing operation will continue in Co Clare, and members of the public can expect ongoing restrictions on traffic and movement around the golf course. 

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