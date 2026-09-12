President Connolly welcomes Donald Trump to Áras an Uachtaráin

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has begun his visit to Ireland after landing at Dublin Airport at 8.23am.

Trump has a somewhat condensed schedule in Dublin as he keen to hightail it over to Co Clare for the Irish Open golf tournament, which is taking place at his property in Doonbeg.

Before the golf, Trump does have separate brief meetings with President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in the Áras and Farmleigh respectively. He’ll also address invited guests at the US Ambassador’s Deerfield residence in the Phoenix Park.

Protests are planned in Dublin against his visit.

We have a full rundown of Trump’s schedule and reporters at various locations in Dublin and Clare to keep you on top of the latest.

- Updates from Rónán Duffy with Cliodhna Travers, Christina Finn (Farmleigh), Niall O’Connor (Deerfield) and Jane Matthews (Doonbeg).

RTE RTE President Connolly meets three of Trump’s grandchildren, Donald (17), Spencer (13) and Chloe (12). The three children are from Donald Trump Jr.’s first marriage. Trump Jr. is part of the trip to Ireland with his second wife Bettina Anderson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Trump inspects a guard of honour at Áras an Uachtaráin. Handshakes at the Áras RTÉ RTÉ Ireland’s head of state greets her US counterpart at Áras an Uachtaráin. There were smiles and Connolly appeared to say ‘welcome’, going by my rudimentary lip-reading skills. There were about 15 seconds of chat and Connolly broke into a laugh and smile before they went inside. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo RTE RTE Trump’s motorcade has arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin ahead of his meeting with President Connolly The Journal has heard that Connolly is expected to give Trump a poem by Michael Langley called “ceasefire”. We shall see. Harris says that Trump is 'looking forward to getting to Doonbeg' Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Tánaiste Simon Harris has given a brief update to RTÉ after his meeting with Trump on the runway. Harris says that Trump is “looking forward to getting to Doonbeg”. “He’s a man who obviously loves golf and he’s very proud of his Doonbeg golf resort and looking forward to getting down there,” the Tánaiste said. “But I was also conscious in my conversation with the president, and indeed with his with his son and his daughter-in-law, that it’s the president’s grandchildren’s first time in Ireland, and I know there’s great personal excitement in relation to that.” Back to business, Harris said: “Of course, as Finance Minister, I’m very conscious of the economic benefit of the relationship. Hundreds of thousands of people in this country employed in US firms, people in every single state of the United States employed in Irish-owned firms. And that two-way bilateral relationship matters. Matters a lot of time and, of course, transcends any individual office holder. What did Trump say to Harris? He said he was very pleased to be here in Ireland. He said he was looking forward to the golf. He said he was trying out his relatively new plane. We recalled the previous phone call that we had on him becoming President of the United States when I was Taoiseach. He said he very much appreciated that call, and obviously that it was his grandkids first time in Ireland. 'Sherbet coloured sunrise' US journalists disembark Air Force One. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Another of those pool reports, via Meridith McGraw of The Wall Street Journal, who seemed to be enjoying the Irish scenery on the descent into Dublin Airport. Air Force One landed in Dublin at 8:23 am local-time. The flight was overall quick and uneventful. The descent into Ireland was quite beautiful with a sherbet coloured sunrise on the horizon and patchwork quilt of rolling green hills below. The old Air Force One was sitting on the tarmac at the airport when we touched down. President Trump stepped off Air Force One at 8:39 am local-time and waved to the line of diplomats waiting to greet him on a red carpet. The president, wearing a red striped tie, walked down the line shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries before stopping to salute an Irish military guard in a formal green suit. “Have a great time everybody, nice place,” Trump said in the direction of the press before getting into the beast. Meanwhile, photos have landed of the Defence Forces band marching into position at the Áras ahead of Trump’s meeting with President Catherine Connolly. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Trump meets Tánaiste and heads for Áras Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Trump has descended the steps of Air Force One along with his grandchildren and has met with Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee and US Ambassador to Ireland Ed Walsh. He’s now in the presidential vehicle, nicknamed ‘The Beast’. Here are some images of the arrival. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo RTE RTE RTE RTE RTE RTE Trump told reporters Irish Open will be 'great' Reporters travelling with the US President provide reporting on his daily activities for other media who aren’t with him to use, it’s called the White House pool. Here is the latest update from the White House from Joint Base Andrews outside Washingtdon DC before Trump left for Ireland: Marine One landed at 9:03 pm (local time) here at Joint Base Andrews. The president stepped off the chopper at 9:07pm, and was followed by his family: Donald Trump Jr., Bettina, and three grandchildren. The president walked over to the press for a short gaggle and talked about going to Ireland for meetings with European leaders, including “Ireland and lots of others.” Trump said Irish Open is going to be “great.” When asked if he thinks he got his message across to voters in Dallas, Tump said “I think I did, Dallas was a tremendous success.” Trump said he thinks they’re doing “fantastic.” “I believe, you never know, statistically when you’re the president, Democrat or Republican, weird things happen in the midterms,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to have a great win in the midterms.” Other aides, including Walt Nauta and Natalie Harp arrived by the second helicopter. So there we have it, to quote Democrat Senator Jon Ossof, Trump is indeed ‘travelling with Natalie’. So there we have it, Trump has arrived in Ireland. Tánaiste Simon Harris is due to meet Trump on the tarmac (or probably a red carpet?) before Trump hops into his motorcade to heads towards Phoenix Park. Air Force One lands at Dublin Airport Trump touches down at Dublin Airport at 08.22 to begin his two-day visit to Ireland. The Journal / YouTube Sky News Sky News Trump’s support plane, the old Air Force One, the VC-25A with tail sign 29000, has landed at Dublin Airport. The actual Air Force One carrying Trump has begun its approach towards the runway and will land in a few minutes. Who's on the guest list at Deerfield? Seating has been reserved for these guests, among others, at the ambassador’s Deerfield gathering: Bertie Ahern

Enda Kenny

Denis O’Brien

Dermot Desmond

Michael Flatley

Michael O’Leary

Mary Hanafin Front row seats have been reserved for Amazon and Google executives, and there are also a number of secretaries general of government departments present. Financial adviser turned controversial political campaigner Eddie Hobbs has also been invited, and there are ambassadors from Australia, the UK and Canada. The Journal / YouTube Air Force One traversing Irish airspace Air Force One is over Irish airspace and is heading eastwards over Roscommon and Longford. It’s windy out there today, so it could be a bumpy landing. The plane is likely to fly out over the Irish Sea before making its approach to Dublin Airport. adsbexchange.com adsbexchange.com Our Political Correspondent Jane Matthews writes: “A massive entourage of Secret Service vehicles zoomed down the M50 towards Dublin Airport around 7.25am, garda motorbikes out in front in single file leading the way. “There was lots of traffic backed up beyond them as sections of the road were closed, heading northbound. M50 the other direction, south bound, was moving well.” More rolling closures are expected along the M50 after 8am as Trump is whisked off to his Phoenix Park engagements. Here’s a full breakdown of his planned movements for the day, and how they will impact traffic and transport. Security is tight at Dublin Airport this morning ahead of Trump's expected arrival. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Christina Finn, political editor, reports from the RDS media centre: “I am covering the Farmleigh leg of Donald Trump’s visit where the US president will meet Taoiseach Micheal Martin. The media are due to be bussed to the Phoenix Park shortly. “We have Niall O’Connor in the US ambassador’s residence where an event with around 500 people is being held. “Trump is expected to arrive there later in the day. A number of Irish politicians will be there including ministers Peter Burke, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon, Darragh O’Brien, Helen McEntee, James Lawless, Hildegarde Naughton and Tánaiste Simon Harris. “A number have politely declined, either because they had other events to attend this weekend or, from what I have heard, they just didn’t want to go or thought it wouldn’t be a ‘good look’.” “Having covered around 10 visits to the White House for St Patrick’s Day, the expectation is there could be a ‘gaggle’ of reporters (as the US reporters call it) allowed shout questions at Trump and Martin. “But there have also been some rumours that the Farmleigh visit could be cut short as Trump wants to get to Doonbeg earlier than planned. “We’ll try to get a question to Trump anyway. What would you ask? Let us know in the comments.” The Ambassador’s residence, no less Our News Correspondent Niall O’Connor is at the US Ambassador’s Deerfield residence in the Phoenix Park, where an exclusive welcome party is being arranged for Trump. We say exclusive because it’s a private gathering a few hundreds guests. The guest list for the gathering has remained under wraps but The Journal has managed to get our hands on the list who will be there. We’ll do a seperate post about that in a bit, but for now here’s Niall’s latest from Deerfield. The Journal / YouTube New plane, who dis Seeing as we’re on it, a little but about the plane, because that’s a whole story in itself. Trump is taking the new Air Force One for this trip, but that plane is not the blue you may associate with US presidents past. Instead, it’s the new red, white, navy and gold design that Trump personally approved. More controversially than the colour though, the plane was donated to his administration by the Qatari royal family and its security has been questioned, so much so that Trump had to switch planes during a recent trip to Turkey. Here he is boarding it at Joint Base Andrews last night before his flight to Ireland. Good morning! Here he comes Morning all. It’s a little before 7.30am on a Saturday morning and what else would you be doing other than waiting for US President Donald Trump to land in Ireland. His arrival is expected in the 45 minutes and from there’s various business for him in the Phoenix Park before he heads to Clare to his beloved golf course. Where is he at the minute? Approaching the west coast of Mayo it seems. This image from adsbexchange.com is actually of Trump’s support aircraft but his own flight should be somewhere in the same area but not on radar, for obvious reason.

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