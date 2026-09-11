(File photo) US President Donald Trump's motorcade on the A77 in Maybole, South Ayrshire in 2025. Alamy Stock Photo
trump visit

Gardaí warn of rolling closures on M50 and air passengers told to 'allow extra time for journeys'

A range of security measures are in place for the visit, which An Garda Síochána have declared an “extraordinary event” due to the scale of the policing operation.
10.46am, 11 Sep 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

ROLLING ROAD CLOSURES and traffic restrictions will be in place on the M50 Motorway on Saturday to facilitate security escorts for the visit of US president Donald Trump.

An Garda Síochána, who have declared the visit an “extraordinary event” due to the scale of the policing operation, have said the policing and security operation for the visit will be “one of the biggest policing and security operations” ever implemented by the force.

The highest impact of the M50 traffic restrictions will be between 8am and 9am when Trump arrives in Dublin and heads toward the Phoenix Park to meet President Catherine Connolly, and between 12pm and 1pm when he travels to the airport to fly to Shannon.

The restrictions will take place between Junction 3 (the M50/M1 interchange) and Junction 6 (Blanchardstown-Castleknock), while rolling road closures will also be in place on the M50 and around the Phoenix Park across Saturday morning.

Passengers due to fly from Shannon and Dublin have also been warned to allow extra travel time. 

Trump will spend just under 48 hours in Ireland, and it’s expected he’ll also meet with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as turning the sod at the planned new US embassy building in Ballsbridge, before travelling to his golf course and resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare on Saturday afternoon.

The Dublin section of the visit will be concentrated in the Phoenix Park, including Áras an Uachtaráin, Farmleigh House and the US Ambassador’s residence.

Dublin Airport has advised passengers to allow extra time for travel on Saturday. It said the airport will operate as normal, but passengers may have to take alternative routes to access the airport. 

An Garda Síochána have said there may be additional security patrols and rolling road closures near Dublin Airport, while perimeter roads to the airport are subject to traffic restrictions Saturday morning and afternoon. 

An aviation management source has told The Journal that a ground stop could be enforced for around 15 minutes until Trump lands and leaves the airfield, if it is requested by the US Secret Service.

A ground stop could cause delays for planes flying into Dublin as they won’t be able to land until after the president has left.

All gates and roads of the Phoenix Park have been closed since Thursday to facilitate Trump’s meeting with Connolly, which has been described as a “courtesy visit”.

088Precautious for Trump Visit_90755048 The garda sub-aqua team searching the water in the Phoenix Park. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The garda sub-aqua team were pictured on Thursday searching the water in the Phoenix Park ahead of the visit.

All gates and roads to the Phoenix Park remain closed until 6pm on Saturday, and public access to attractions such as Dublin Zoo will not be facilitated during this period.

The Phoenix Park has said that should operations be completed ahead of schedule, the gates will re-open earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Irish Open is taking place at Trump’s golf course and resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare, and he will travel there on Saturday afternoon.

A policing and security operation will begin at the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel this evening, and restrictions on traffic and movement are expected in West Clare over the weekend, particularly near Doonbeg, according to An Garda Síochána. 

They said passengers travelling to Shannon Airport should allow extra travel time over the weekend as additional security measures will be in place.

All visitors to the airport are advised to have photo ID, while passengers should have photo ID and valid flight documents. 

An Garda Síochána have said the policing and security operation will involve frontline uniform and plain clothes garda, supported by specialist units from the Special Tactics and Operations Command including armed support and counter-drone units.

The roads policing units, national and local intelligence units, special detective unit and national public order units, including four water cannons, will also be involved.

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