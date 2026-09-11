Status Yellow rain warnings issued for seven counties

TWO STATUS YELLOW rain warnings have been issued for today and Saturday.

The first warning will come into effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo at 9pm tonight and remain in place until 9am on Saturday.

Met Éireann said a spell of heavy rain with the possibility of thunderstorms could result in localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and lightning damage.

A second warning for counties Cork and Kerry will be in place from 9am to 9pm on Saturday.

The national forecaster said this spell of persistent rain could also lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, while outdoor events could also be impacted.

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Overall, mixed conditions are forecast for the remainder of the weekend and into next week, with periods of dry and bright weather interspersed with wet or showery ones.

Today is set to be bright and generally dry with sunny spells and the odd light shower, especially in the west and northwest. Cloud will thicken in the west later this evening, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following. Highest temperatures of 15C to 20C.

The rain will spread from the west through the night, though the southeast may stay dry until the morning. Southwesterly winds will also increase moderate to fresh and gusty, stronger near coasts. Lows of 10C to 15C.

Saturday will stay wet and breezy, and while the rain will clear southwards through the morning, it may linger in the south for much of the day. Further north, drier conditions will develop with scattered showers and possibly some brighter spells following the clearance of the rain. Highest temperatures of 16C to 21C.

Any lingering rain in the south should clear early on Saturday night, leaving a mostly dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells with a chance of a light shower. The temperatures will drop to between 9C and 13C.

Met Éireann said Sunday is expected to stay dry for many, with just a few light showers expected. While it will be quite cloudy, some sunny spells will break through at times, with highs of 16C to 21C.

Sunday night will be mild with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but outbreaks of rain will arrive in Atlantic coastal areas towards the morning. Lowest temperatures of 12C to 14C, with a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.