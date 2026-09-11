Oasis tease Monday for big tour reveal, but what's the story with these Slane rumours?

OASIS HAVE CONFIRMED that a new tour announcement is coming on Monday, following weeks of clues about where the Gallagher brothers could be heading next.

The band revealed the date and time with a huge drone display in Manchester on Thursday night, which saw the Oasis logo appear in the sky before transforming into “14.09.26″ and “4PM BST”.

It means fans will find out what Oasis have planned next at 4pm Irish time on Monday.

The display took place above the Joie Stadium, home of Manchester City Women and part of the Etihad Campus, amid reports that Oasis are planning a lengthy run of shows at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium next year.

A drone light show pictured in Manchester this week. Oasis / Instagram Oasis / Instagram / Instagram

Liam and Noel Gallagher are lifelong City supporters, and the stadium has already been teased as one of the locations likely to feature in their 2027 plans.

Manchester isn’t the only city to have received the Oasis treatment in recent days.

The band have shared cryptic videos pointing towards possible shows in Glasgow, Paris, Amsterdam, Boston and Rome, while Knebworth has also been heavily linked with their return to the stage.

But Irish fans may be particularly interested in another rumour doing the rounds: a return to Slane Castle.

A leaked touring schedule reported by several outlets has listed five dates at the Co Meath venue in August next year, although there has been no confirmation from Oasis or Slane that any of those shows will take place.

Music journalist and DJ Niall Byrne, better known as Nialler9, said that he believes five concerts would be unlikely.

As outlined by Byrne, who had a closer look at all the evidence about Slane on his website, a return to the Co Meath venue next summer would form part of an unusually busy year there, with Fontaines D.C. already due to headline two shows in June.

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The venue has never hosted more than two concerts in a single year (this year it was US country star Luke Combs).

“I don’t think it’ll be five. I think it seems like it’ll be two, if any,” Byrne said.

“Five is obviously a lot for residents to put up with.”

He noted that promoters regularly place holds on potential concert dates which never become actual shows, and said he had been unable to establish the original source of the leaked schedule.

Still, Byrne described the speculation around Slane as a “very, very, very strong rumour”.

Oasis have plenty of history at the venue. They supported REM there in 1995 before returning to headline in 2009, just months before the band split.

Noel Gallagher, Lord Henry Mount Charles and Jem Archer pictured at SLane Castle in 2009. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Byrne said Slane’s appeal may also be strengthened by Liam and Noel’s connection to Ireland and their pride in their Irish roots.

With Oasis yet to tease an Irish venue in the videos released so far, Byrne stressed that “nothing is confirmed at the moment”.

But he added: “It would be very weird if they didn’t announce an Irish one next week.”

Demand would hardly be an issue. More than 160,000 people packed into Croke Park for two sold-out Oasis shows last August as part of the band’s hugely successful Live ’25 reunion tour.

The concerts were their first in Ireland since that 2009 Slane show.

The new tour announcement comes as Oasis return to cinema screens with their new documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger, which opened this week.

The film follows Liam and Noel’s reunion after 16 years apart and includes their first joint interviews in more than two decades.