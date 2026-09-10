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Extradition

Son of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch being extradited from Lanzarote on organised crime charges

It is understood that the man is Jason Hutch, son of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
2.17pm, 10 Sep 2026
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THE GOVERNMENT JET has taken off from Lanzarote in Spain as it carries a Dublin man home to face organised crime charges. 

It is understood that the man is Jason Hutch, son of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch. He has never been charged with offences before. 

It is understood he was arrested by Spanish police in April on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in connection with a far-reaching money laundering and organised crime investigation in Ireland. 

Gardaí travelled to Lanzarote this morning on board the Irish Air Corps operated jet, and they are due to arrive in Ireland later this evening. 

It is anticipated that Jason Hutch, who also goes by the name Jamie Murphy, will be taken to a special sitting of a court in Dublin city shortly after his arrival. 

Gardaí will arrest and charge him with organised crime when he touches down. 

Hutch had attempted to avoid extradition with a number of appeals in Spanish courts. 

The last of those has concluded, and Spanish authorities have been directed to hand him over to gardaí.

It is anticipated that an application will be made that the case be heard in the Special Criminal Court. 

This is a breaking news article and will be updated later.  

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