President Connolly meets with sister of Troubles victim who criticised photo with IRA member

PRESIDENT CATHERINE CONNOLLY today met with Ann Travers, the sister of IRA murder victim Mary Travers.

The meeting at Áras an Uachtaráin comes after Connolly was photographed beside Mary McArdle, the only person convicted of Mary Travers’ 1984 murder, while at a press event at a women’s centre on the Falls Road in Belfast.

McArdle was given a life sentence, but was released after serving 14 years, as per the terms of the Belfast Agreement.

Following the photograph, Mary Travers’ sister Ann wrote an op-ed in the Irish Times, in which she expressed her “upset” at Connolly “standing smiling” for a photograph with McArdle.

She said it was “ironic” that the photo was taken at a women’s centre.

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Travers wrote: “To see [McArdle] standing alongside our President broke me.”

Travers lamented that those responsible for the violence of The Troubles are now “accepted and welcome into normal society”.

Following the op-ed, Connolly’s office emailed Travers to say the president “would be glad” to meet her to discuss her concerns.

At the time, Travers said she was “delighted” and hoped for a positive outcome from the conversation.

The Áras today shared a photo of the meeting and said the president welcomed Ann and her brother Paul on a “courtesy call” to the Áras.

No further details of the meeting were provided by Connolly’s office.

Mary, a teacher, was 23 when she was killed. She was targeted alongside her parents, who both survived the shooting.