RTÉ set to limit coverage of Ireland's Nations League games with Israel

RTÉ ARE CONSIDERING drastically limiting their television coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League games with Israel.

The 42 understands that a meeting between senior management at the national broadcaster took place on Thursday to discuss how to broach a set of fixtures that have been the source of criticism and protests due to the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

While a final decision is expected early next week, The 42 has learned that RTÉ are unlikely to carry any studio coverage of the games on 27 September and 4 October.

No presenter or punditry team will be used and it is also expected that only a world feed of the game provided by Uefa will be used without RTÉ commentators.

Ireland will play Israel in Debrecen, Hungary, in the first of their Nations League group games later this month before meeting again in Backa Topola, Serbia behind closed doors.

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The latter encounter was due to be Ireland’s designated home fixture but it was announced on 12 June that it would be moved.

“This follows a decision taken by the FAI Board due to operational challenges that could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil,” a statement from the association read.

In August, the Irish Examiner reported details of a phone call between FAI chief executive David Courell Courell and assistant secretary general and head of the sport division at the Department of Culture, Communications, and Sport, Cian Ó Lionáin, following a Freedom of Information request.

“FAI notes that the ‘Stop the Game’ campaign is building, that there are multiple ways in which to disrupt/protest the game, and that a security failure around October 4 would reflect badly on it and on the State,” Ó Lionáin said following that conversation with Courell.

“As such, it considers that it should not be left solely to the FAI to determine whether to proceed with a Dublin game vs Israel and that there would be input from/engagement with a number of State stakeholders.”

The ‘Stop the Game’ campaign has grown in prominence since a tennis ball protest disrupted Ireland’s friendly game with Qatar in May.

Written by David Sneyd and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.