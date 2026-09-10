Ireland's 'first sandwich census' has a clear winner for the country's national sambo

WHAT IS BEING touted as the first ever Irish sandwich census has been released, giving us an all too detailed breakdown of the nation’s sandwich preferences.

It reveals that 63% of Irish people believe how a sandwich is cut affects how good it tastes, with triangles coming out on top, but also that toasting lettuce within a carefully constructed sambo ranks among Ireland’s biggest “sandwich crimes”.

We, too, were surprised that a sandwich census exists, but representative research of more than 1,000 people was commissioned by the Irish Bread Bakers Association (IBBA) as part of the work.

They’ve even selected an ‘Official Sliced Pan Ambassador’ – radio presenter Carl Mullan.

So what does this crucial work tell us?

National sandwich

When respondents were asked which sandwich they thought should be considered Ireland’s national sandwich, the crisp sandwich was the most popular choice at 25%, ahead of ham and cheese at 16%, and chicken and stuffing at 9%.

And among those choosing a crisp flavour for a crisp sandwich, there was a much clearer consensus: 56% chose cheese and onion.

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The early stages of what respondents thought should be Ireland’s national sandwich (I hope this photo makes you regret reading this article near midnight as much as I did writing it) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

This compared with just 11% for salt and vinegar, 9% for smoky bacon and 7% for ready salted.

Crimes against sandwich-dom

IBBA’s new research includes a look at the sandwich habits that are likely to earn you some disapproving looks.

Removing the crusts and toasting a sandwich with lettuce inside jointly top the list, with 18% admitting they judge people for each offence.

Barely adding any filling and using too much butter follow at 16%, while 15% take issue with particularly strong-smelling fillings.

Heel or no heel?

Perhaps the biggest dispute centres on the heel of the loaf.

Just over half of Irish people (52%) say using the heel for a sandwich is perfectly acceptable, while 34% will allow it when there is no other bread left and 14% say the heel should never be used.

Mullan, in his newly minted role as Ireland’s Official Sliced Pan Ambassador, sided with the people.

He said:

“I’m firmly in the camp that the heel is fair game. I know that would horrify some people, but that’s exactly why this campaign is such good fun, everyone has their own sandwich rules and everyone is convinced theirs are the right ones.”

So there you go.