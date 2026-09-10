Son of Gerry Hutch appears in court following extradition

A SON OF Gerry “The Monk” Hutch has appeared at Dublin District Court following extradition from Lanzarote.

Jason Murphy, also known as Jason Hutch (37), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, was extradited on an Irish government plane on Thursday.

He faces a single charge of facilitating or contributing to organised crime between 12 April 2016 and 29 September 2021.

Mr Murphy appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Thursday evening after being transported across the Irish capital in a convoy of garda cars.

A small number of onlookers watched on as the cars passed through the gates of the Criminal Courts of Justice complex around 6.30pm.

Inside court, he appeared in the dock wearing a dark blue T-shirt, black jacket and jeans, accompanied by gardaí.

A garda officer said Mr Murphy was arrested at Baldonnel Aerodrome just after 5pm, and transported to Clondalkin Garda Station where he was charged.

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Mr Murphy replied yes when asked by Judge Conor Fottrell if he understood the charge.

He said he wanted to use a solicitor firm, but they were not available to him due to the ongoing solicitors’ strike.

He was remanded to Cloverhill Prison ahead of the next mention of the case on 17 September.

Mr Murphy had been arrested by Spanish authorities on the island on 8 April on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Irish High Court.

He was extradited following a judicial process in Spain.

His extradition was carried out by gardaí attached to the Extradition Unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and was facilitated with logistical support from the Irish Air Corps.

He is the sixth person to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on charges resulting from the criminal investigation conducted by the GNBCI.

The Hutch criminal organisation was involved in a deadly gangland feud with the Kinahan gang in Ireland.