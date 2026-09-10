Long-running US NBC morning show Today to broadcast from Kenmare

US STATION NBC will broadcast its flagship weekday show from Kenmare, Co Kerry next month.

Luxury hotel Sheen Falls Lodge has announced that it will host the Today programme and its leading anchors and hosts, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

The five-star venue will broadcast all four hours of the show live on Friday 16 October, with the show sponsored by Tourism Ireland.

Having debuted in 1952, the Today show is one of the longest-running American series in television history.

Shene Falls Lodge described it as a “landmark broadcast”, as it will mark the first time Today will broadcast from Ireland.

Promoting this, the hotel said it will be “bringing one of America’s most recognised morning television programmes to the

country and millions of viewers a glimpse into the island of Ireland”.

Advertisement

Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare Barry Murphy Photography Barry Murphy Photography

The show broadcasts at 7am in the US, meaning it will air at 11am local time.

According to promotional material, Today will give American viewers the full whack of an Irish holiday, “sharing stories from its people and Ireland’s rich heritage, culture and authentic local experiences”.

Alison Metcalfe, who is head of North America for Tourism Ireland, said that the organisation “hopes it inspires viewers to come and experience” Ireland for themselves.

Brian Loughnane, general manager of Sheen Falls Lodge, said it will make for a “truly historic occasion” and that it’s an “incredible honour” to be able to host the morning show and its team at the 300-acre resort.

Earlier this year, co-host Guthrie had taken a break from the show for an extended period after her mother Nancy went missing following a suspected abduction.

Investigations continue into Nancy’s whereabouts, although a ransom note was sent to US newsrooms claiming the 84-year-old had died in February shortly after she was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona.