Dallas-based US companies win contract to manage Metrolink project

TWO US COMPANIES have won the contact to manage the multibillion euro MetroLink project.

AECOM and Jacobs, both headquartered in Dallas, Texas, have succeeded in securing the tender after a joint bid for the Dublin rail line, which will be the single biggest public transport project in the history of the State.

Both companies work with major infrastructure projects. Jacobs is no stranger to Irish projects, having worked on BusConnects in Dublin and Cork, as well as the proposed Luas Cork light rail scheme.

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In a joint statement, AECOM and Jacobs said they have “experience from some of the world’s most significant metro and rail programs”, including London’s Elizabeth line, Metrolinx in Toronto,and California’s high-speed rail network.

The proposed 18.8km rail line will have 16 stations stretching from Swords to Charlemont with an end-to-end journey time of 25 minutes.

MetroLink was announced in 2018, replacing the previous ‘Metro North’ plan.

It is now not expected to begin until at least 2028.

The most recent cost estimate for MetroLink, given in 2021, was €9.5 billion.