EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JASON HUTCH The government jet has taken off from Lanzarote in Spain as it carries a Dublin man home to face organised crime charges.

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2. #OFFENSIVE Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been criticised for making “completely inappropriate and deeply offensive” comments after he called his rival airlines “high-fare rapists”.

3. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5%.

4. #CLAMP DOWN Residents in a new-build housing development in Dublin are furious over plans to introduce clamping in the estate, given that there is little to no visitor parking.

5. #TO YOUR DOOR Primark has announced that it will offer home deliveries for the first time – but for any Irish customers wondering, the service will only be available in Britain.