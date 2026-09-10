Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.00pm, 10 Sep 2026
198

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JASON HUTCH The government jet has taken off from Lanzarote in Spain as it carries a Dublin man home to face organised crime charges

2. #OFFENSIVE Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been criticised for making “completely inappropriate and deeply offensive” comments after he called his rival airlines “high-fare rapists”.

3. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5%. 

4. #CLAMP DOWN Residents in a new-build housing development in Dublin are furious over plans to introduce clamping in the estate, given that there is little to no visitor parking. 

5. #TO YOUR DOOR Primark has announced that it will offer home deliveries for the first time – but for any Irish customers wondering, the service will only be available in Britain. 

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie