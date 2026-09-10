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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #JASON HUTCH The government jet has taken off from Lanzarote in Spain as it carries a Dublin man home to face organised crime charges.
2. #OFFENSIVE Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been criticised for making “completely inappropriate and deeply offensive” comments after he called his rival airlines “high-fare rapists”.
3. #INTEREST RATES The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5%.
4. #CLAMP DOWN Residents in a new-build housing development in Dublin are furious over plans to introduce clamping in the estate, given that there is little to no visitor parking.
5. #TO YOUR DOOR Primark has announced that it will offer home deliveries for the first time – but for any Irish customers wondering, the service will only be available in Britain.
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