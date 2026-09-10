Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire in July

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Dún Laoghaire in July.

On the morning of 5 July, 39-year-old Mark Cullen was shot in an incident which occurred in Patrician Park, Kill Avenue in south Co Dublin.

This morning, gardaí arrested a male aged in his 40s as part of their probe investigation.

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The Garda Press Office said he is currently detained pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing, the Garda Press Office said.

It is understood that Mark Cullen was shot in the leg and bled out at the scene.

He had a number of criminal convictions, including convictions for selling drugs.