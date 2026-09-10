Investigation ongoing after bomb squad responds to package sent to US Customs at Shannon

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a suspicious package arrived in Shannon Airport addressed to US customs, forcing the army bomb squad to be called in.

Gardaí are working to establish who the sender was.

A garda spokesperson told The Journal that they received a report of a suspicious package at Shannon Airport on the morning of 25 August at around 10.30am.

“Following a preliminary examination of the scene, the package was contained and removed to an alternate location which would not impact airport operations,” they added.

The spokesperson further said that the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene.

A Defence Forces spokesperson told The Journal that bomb disposal experts attended the scene in response “to a request for assistance from An Garda Síochána in relation to a suspicious package at Shannon Airport”.

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They added personnel “made safe the package and handed over the scene to An Garda Síochána”.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said that it would not be commenting on the matter as it would be “inappropriate” to do so during an active garda investigation.

Shannon Airport has a full US customs and border protection pre-clearance facility that is staffed by American border officials.

It comes as the airport is to play a key role in the security operation for US President Donald Trump’s visit to attend the Irish Open this weekend.

Trump is expected to arrive at Shannon Airport after initially landing in Dublin and spending some time there, and also to depart from Shannon Airport on Sunday.

Chinook helicopters and other aircraft transporting equipment and staff members have already been landing at the airport ahead of the visit.

A no-fly zone is in place over his golf course in Doonbeg, where the visit is taking place, and over Shannon Airport between 12.30pm that day and 11am on Monday.