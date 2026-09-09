Funeral details announced for Irish woman who died with husband while on holiday in Spain

FUNERAL DETAILS HAVE been announced for an Irish woman and her husband who died while on holiday in Spain.

Thomasina Tobin, who was from Co Monaghan, and Patrick Tobin, a New Zealand citizen, were found dead in a jacuzzi at a rented property in Cullera, near Valencia, last month.

A death notice on RIP pays tribute to the couple after their “sudden and tragic passing”, and that they will be “deeply missed” by their children Rhea and Séamus.

“Thomasina and Paddy shared a life filled with love, family and friendship. Their sudden passing has left an immeasurable void in the lives of all who knew and loved them,” the notice reads.

“May they rest in eternal peace together.”

Thomasina is also survived by her father Tommy McArdle, her siblings Kathy, Julianne, John, Elizabeth, Anne Marie, Cera, Septima and Duana. She is predeceased by her mother Nancy.

The couple will repose at Ward’s Funeral Home, Ballybay, Co Monaghan on Thursday from 2pm until 7pm, with the funeral cortège set to travel from Thomasina’s family home in Cabra on Friday morning before arriving at Our Lady of Knock Church, Ballintra for funeral mass at 11am.

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Thomasina’s family home in Cabra is strictly private, according to the RIP notice, as is a cremation service due to be held for the couple.

Patrick was a New Zealand citizen who had lived in the UK for around 26 years.

He is recorded as the “beloved son of Clare and Michael Tobin”, who will be deeply missed by his sisters Selena, Natasha and Katische.

Tribute from hospitality firm

Thomasina’s employer Turner & Townsend Alinea paid tribute to the late company director, saying that she was a highly respected figure in the hospitality sector and who was “generous with her knowledge and hugely supportive” of those around her.

“She was a highly respected figure in the hospitality sector and played a key role in the delivery of many of London’s most prestigious, complex and challenging hotel developments,” the company said on LinkedIn.

“Her expertise, passion for the industry and commitment to her clients were matched by the relationships she built along the way.”

Foul play has been ruled out following postmortem examinations.

Tests are continuing to try to determine how exactly the couple lost their lives, but post-mortems have endorsed the idea they were the victims of a freak “chain-reaction” accident.