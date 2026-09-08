Recruitment agency ordered to pay €4m to Revenue, tax defaulters' list reveals

A DUBLIN-BASED RECRUITMENT agency was one of 75 culprits on the Tax Defaulters’ List for April to June this year.

Allen Recruitment Consulting Limited, which has an address on 19 Pembroke Street Upper, now owes a total of €4,147,088.

The company failed to pay €2,415,869 in tax. It must also pay €1,109,571 in interest and a penalty of €621,648.

The sums remain unpaid, with Allen Recruitment Consulting now in liquidation.

It’s the largest sum owed by any tax defaulter on the latest list.

The list includes 20 settlements cases. Combined, they’re worth €11.6 million, and more than €6.7 million remained unpaid as of the end of June.

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Several companies owed more than €1 million.

A Belfast-based events concession provider, Central Fusion Limited, with an address at the Innovation Centre on the Queens Rd had under-declared €828,516 in VAT.

It has repaid this sum, as well as €507,567 in penalties and €391,000 in interest.

A “retail and exhibition display service provider” under-declared PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT.

3 Rockeco Limited, based at the Clondalking Industrial Estate in Dublin 22, was found to have underpaid by €549,292, and ended up owing Revenue €1.26 million after interest and penalties. This has been paid.

Landlord Michelle Lawlor, with an address on Glasnevin Ave in Dublin 11, was found to have under-declared €352,928 in income tax. This was unpaid as of the end of June, as was the interest and penalties. A total of €1.29 million is owed.

Meanwhile, Riobard Lyne, the owner of the Kenmare Bay Hotel and Resort in Co Kerry, had to pay €361,945 over €181,917 in under-declared income tax.