Noel Clarke. Alamy Stock Photo
UK

Actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences against five women

The Metropolitan Police said the alleged offences took place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.
1.41pm, 9 Sep 2026
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ACTOR AND PRODUCER Noel Clarke has been charged with a number of sexual offences. 

The Metropolitan Police said the 50-year-old was charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure. 

The offences, which relate to five women, are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2016. 

Clarke will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 October.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Clarke after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives.

Police said the charges follow an investigation which began in September 2025. 

“The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation.

“We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you.”

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