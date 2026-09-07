Are you trying to buy your first home? We want to hear from you

HOUSE PRICES KEEP rising, homes keep getting snapped up and, for many first-time buyers, getting the keys can feel as far away as ever.

First-time buyers are struggling to find anything within their price range, according to a new report from the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV), with fierce competition for the more affordable homes that do come on the market.

And that comes just days after the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) estimated that Irish house prices are around 17% higher than economic fundamentals would suggest.

The ESRI said today’s problem is largely one of affordability: prices have raced ahead of incomes, mortgage costs have risen and there simply aren’t enough homes to meet demand.

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But behind all those figures are people refreshing property websites, going to viewings, putting in bids and wondering whether this will finally be the one.

So, what is it actually like trying to buy your first home in Ireland at the moment?

We want to hear from readers who are currently house-hunting for the first time, or who have recently managed to get their first set of keys:

How long have you been looking?

Are there actually homes available in your area that you can afford?

Are homes regularly going for much more than the asking price?

Have rising prices forced you to increase your budget or rethink the kind of home you’re looking for, or the location where you’re willing to buy?

Has trying to buy a home affected other plans in your life?

Or have you recently managed to buy your first home? What did it take to finally get there?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experience.

Please include your name, age and county, or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.

Submissions may be used in a future article and may be edited for length or clarity.