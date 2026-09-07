The new requirements will also require those seeking citizenship to reside in Ireland for eight years (photo from 2023) Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Poll

Do you think a language test as a citizenship requirement is a good idea?

The Taoiseach discussed details of the new citizenship requirements at Fianna Fáil’s think-in in Tullamore today.
4.34pm, 7 Sep 2026
387

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that planned changes to the requirements for Irish citizenship, which would include a language test, will help ensure that new citizens have an “understanding” of the country.

Speaking to reporters at Fianna Fáil’s think-in today, Martin said that the new requirements would bring Ireland closer in line with those of other EU countries.

“English language and basic Irish language familiarisation would be aspects of that,” the Taoiseach said.

The Journal / YouTube

Speaking to RTÉ about the new requirements, John Lannon, chief executive of migrant rights group Doras, said that the government should ensure there is “adequate access to language classes” for those applying for citizenship.

With that, we’re asking: Do you think a language test as a citizenship requirement is a good idea?


Poll Results:

Yes (115)
No (13)
Not sure / No opinion (6)

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