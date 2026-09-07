Citizenship rules to be tightened with longer residency and language test

PLANNED CHANGES TO the requirements for Irish citizenship will ensure that new citizens have an “understanding” of Ireland and the country’s values, the Taoiseach said today.

Currently, those seeking Irish citizenship must be resident in the country for five years. This is to change to eight years and will also require a language test.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in Tullamore at his party’s think-in that the move will more closely align Ireland with the requirements of other EU member states.

He said changes will also ensure that “with citizenship comes capacity to contribute to society, to be honest, and that the balance is right between independent self-reliance as opposed to total dependency”.

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“That is right and important for any nation or any country in respect of citizenship into the future.”

Time spent in Ireland as a beneficiary of temporary protection does not count towards the required years of residence to gain citizenship. Many Ukrainian refugees, who have been in Ireland since 2022, are resident under temporary protection.

Asked about the rationale behind citizenship applications disregarding these years resident, the Taoiseach said temporary protection “was never meant to be a pathway to citizenship for any group of citizens or any particular citizens of a given country who are under duress because of a war”.

Proposals on constricting the citizenship requirements will be discussed by Cabinet, Martin said.