Man (29) arrested after car travelling at high speed collides with another in Co Tyrone

A 29-YEAR OLD man has been arrested after driving at high speed and colliding with another car on the motorway in Co Tyrone.

Police said a number of cars were damaged by a vehicle travelling at high speed in Strabane, around 9.50pm on Friday.

Police said that a black Seat Leon had been travelling at high speed along the A5, Omagh-bound.

It then attempted to overtake another vehicle in front but collided twice with a blue Jeep before making off, police said.

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“The car, which had sustained significant damage, then stopped along the Melmount Road, with the driver exiting the vehicle and making off on foot.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and a 29-year-old man was located along the A5 and arrested on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of a number of other driving-related offences, including dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police are asking anyone who saw anything or who might have any information which could assist – including dash-cam or other footage – contact police using the witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals, quoting reference 1658 of 04/09/26, or to call them on 101.”

Alternatively, people can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.