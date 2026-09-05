Two-year-old child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Co Limerick

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
A TWO-YEAR old child has been rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Co Limerick.
It happened in the town of Rathkeale, in the west of Co Limerick, shortly after 4pm today.
The child, believed to be a boy, was rushed by air ambulance from the scene and is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.
The child is understood to be in a serious condition.
Local gardaí are investigating.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, this afternoon Saturday 5 September 2026..
“No additional information is available at this time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say