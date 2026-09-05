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Two-year-old child in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Co Limerick

The child was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick.
5.09pm, 5 Sep 2026
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A TWO-YEAR old child has been rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a vehicle in Co Limerick.

It happened in the town of Rathkeale, in the west of Co Limerick, shortly after 4pm today. 

The child, believed to be a boy, was rushed by air ambulance from the scene and is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

The child is understood to be in a serious condition.

Local gardaí are investigating.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, this afternoon Saturday 5 September 2026..

“No additional information is available at this time.”

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