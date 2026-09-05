Masked anti-immigrant protesters block roads at Dover port

HUNDREDS OF MASKED “intimidating” black-clad and masked anti-immigrant demonstrators blocked roads in Dover earlier today.

Footage showed the group, appearing largely to be men, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, gathered at the Kent port in Southern England.

A group was later seen marching through the town and chanting “whose streets? our streets!” and “stop the boats” as dozens of police officers followed.

Masked men could be seen at Dover Priory station at around midday boarding a train.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy, but we condemn the behaviour in Dover and the travel disruption it has caused.

“We appreciate the frustration of those who have been impacted today. Access to the port is now restored and traffic is flowing.

“Those travelling to the Port are advised to allow for extra travel time and to follow guidance from providers.

“We thank policing partners and travel providers who we continue to work with to ensure the safety of passengers and the wider community.”

Councillor Chris Vinson, leader of the Conservative group and the member for Walmer on Dover District Council, told the Press Association the demonstration appeared to be a “coordinated” group of “several hundred masked men”.

The councillor said it had “brought the town to a standstill” and left “stacks of people” stuck in their cars or workplaces.

He added: “I’m not aware that there’s been any violence, although clearly, having the path of your vehicle blocked by men wearing black paramilitary gear and balaclavas is extremely intimidating, especially when it’s not clear why they’re there, and the police weren’t aware and so haven’t been able to warn people in advance and make sure that they are made to feel safe.

“I know people who have worked night shifts in the port who are being prevented from leaving for fears for their safety.

“Women who are in cars feeling intimidated, people stuck in traffic – who obviously are without toilet facilities – queues way back on the A20 and the other approach roads into Dover.”

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P&O Ferries said just before midday that “access to the Port of Dover has now been restored”.

The Port of Dover wrote in a statement on X: “Port approach roads are now free flowing.”

Videos showed dozens of protesters milling around roads and roundabouts near the major port, forcing vehicles to a halt.

Others showed demonstrators linking arms in a blockade across the A20, shouting “stop the boats”.

Activists could be seen marching along the A-road, chanting: “England ’til I die.”

In a post on social media, activist Tommy Robinson suggested Saturday’s protests in Dover were part of a coordinated plan.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, wrote on X: “Simultaneously at different locations across Dover patriots have mobilised to close down the port.”

National Highways said the protests had caused four miles of traffic congestion around the town, causing delays of up to 45 minutes.

Mike Tapp, the Labour MP for Dover and Deal, criticised the masked men and said he was in contact with the police.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “I am fed up with idiots coming to Dover to cause disruption. I bet if you asked any one of those ‘protesters’ they wouldn’t know small boat crossing are down by 40% and we are working hard to fix the mess.

“Go home, enjoy your weekend/get a job.”

Paul King, the Reform UK councillor for Dover West, said he has been told the demonstration is a “stop the boats protest”.

He wrote on Facebook: “Avoid the port area, large number of men have blocked the A20. I’ve been told it’s a stop the boats protest speaking to local women, they felt frightened by such a large group of men walking up the street.

“We don’t condone causing public disturbance by protest. But it’s a very good example of what is happening daily with the boats coming in.”

Dover is the UK’s busiest international ferry and passenger port, dealing with 9,128,648 passengers by road in 2025 and 2,119,030 freight vehicles, according to the port’s website.