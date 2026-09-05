Death toll from Cyprus ferry sinking rises to 13

RESCUERS HAVE RECOVERED another body from the ferry sinking off Cyprus last Sunday, raising the death toll to 13.

The FiloJet ferry was carrying 267 people when it capsized shortly after departing from the port of Kyrenia on the northern coast of the divided island at around midday.

Rescuers managed to pull 239 people to safety, giving an initial count of eight dead and 20 missing.

Round-the-clock search and rescue operations have continued since the incident.

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Some 15 people remain missing.

“With the recovery of another body, the number of people who lost their lives in the accident has risen to 13, while the number of missing persons is now 15,” said Unal Ustel, the prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Authorities said the wreck of the ferry had been located at a depth of 554 metres off Kyrenia.

So far, investigators have been unable to retrieve the ferry’s voyage data recorder (VDR) – its “black box” – which should give a clearer indication of what led to the ferry capsizing.

The ferry’s captain and eight others were remanded in custody on Monday on charges of negligent homicide, and returned to the court in Kyrenia for a second hearing on Thursday.

At that hearing, police investigators said the catastrophe could have been avoided had the captain reduced speed and carefully turned back to port when the ferry started taking on water, media reports said.