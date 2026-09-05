Tributes pour in for teenager killed in hit-and-run in Co Clare

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for a teenager killed in a hit-and-run in Co Clare on Friday night.

The boy (16) was named locally on Saturday as Bryan Lowe from Cloonlara and Westbury, southeast Clare.

Gardaí believe the boy was riding an e-motorbike when it was struck by another vehicle that did not remain at the collision scene.

The youth was found dead by the side of the L3050 road, at Cottage Cross, near Cloonlara village, shortly after 11pm, Friday night.

The area is 7km from Limerick, where the boy was attending secondary school.

The boy’s family posted photographs of him and said they were devastated at news of his sudden death.

A sister of the boy stated: “Oh my brother… how do I tell your nephew we’ll never see you again. My one and only brother, your whole life ahead of you.”

“Our boy, you were robbed from us… oh my brother I have no words for the pain we feel.”

“Mam’s one and only son, (our) only brother, and the best uncle to your nephews… cannot describe the pain and heartache we feel.”

“I wish you’d just ring me and tell me you’re ok…Love you with every piece of my broken heart.”

The boy’s mother also shared news of her son’s death on social media and stated: “I’m heartbroken & traumatised.”

An aunt of the boy stated in another online post: “It’s with deepest sadness that my 16 year old nephew Bryan Lowe has passed away under cruel circumstances, Funeral arrangements to come.”

Another relative said: “Our hearts are broken.”

A family friend stated: “I’m devastated. Every parent’s worst nightmare. I can’t imagine the heartbreak. R. I. P.”

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A friend of the boy posted a heartbreaking tribute to him online: “Oh Bryan, why, just why did it have to be you, the best youngfella I know. I’m telling you (Bryan) could make anyone laugh and trust me that’s the truth, and don’t even try going slag for slag cause he’ll win… trust me he’ll make u laugh.”

“I don’t even know what to say about him, there’s to much. Bryan, man, you will be missed bro, love you to bits bro, never gonna forget anything we’ve ever done… #forever16.”

Reacting to news of the boy’s death, local Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe stated: “There are no words – Like many of people in our local area I have woken up to this heartbreaking news, my heart goes out to (the boy’s) poor family. Please keep them in your prayers, my thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the boy’s family, friends and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

“Gardaí are appealing for information following the incident at Cottage Cross near Clonlara at around 11pm last night. I would strongly encourage anyone who was travelling in the area at or around that time to check any dash-cam footage they may have,” stated Crowe.

“Likewise, local residents and businesses should check CCTV or doorbell cameras for anything that might assist Gardaí. Even something that seems insignificant could be important. If you have any information or footage, please contact An Garda Siochána,” Crowe said.

“A devastating morning for our community. May this young boy rest in peace,” he added.

Detectives based out of Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick City, are leading the investigation.

A garda press officer said: “Gardaí are seeking witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Cloonlara, on the Clare-Limerick border, on Friday, 4 September 2026.”

“Shortly after 11pm, emergency services alerted Gardaí after an e-bike rider, a male in his mid-teens, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Cloonlara. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.”

The garda spokesman said that the scene where the body was found was “preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators” and “local traffic diversions” were in place.

“The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

“Road users who were in the Cloonlara area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.