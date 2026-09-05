THE PRICE OF Netflix’s monthly subscription plans is going up.

The streaming giant told The Journal that the new prices were rolled out to new customers on Thursday, while existing users will see their subscription increase in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The platform’s ‘standard’ plan, which previously cost €16.99 for Irish customers, will now cost €18.99.

The cheaper ‘basic’ plan, which previously cost €10.99, is going up to €11.99, while a ‘premium’ plan – which allows four devices to watch at the same time – will now cost €25.99, up from €23.99.

Netflix said existing customers will be notified by email a month before the new prices are applied to them, adding that the exact timing will depend on their billing cycles.

So today, we’re asking: Do you have a Netflix subscription?

