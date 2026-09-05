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The Daily Poll

Do you have a Netflix subscription?

The price of the streaming platform’s monthly subscription plans is set to increase in the coming weeks.
9.51am, 5 Sep 2026
7.1k
28

THE PRICE OF Netflix’s monthly subscription plans is going up.

The streaming giant told The Journal that the new prices were rolled out to new customers on Thursday, while existing users will see their subscription increase in the coming weeks

The platform’s ‘standard’ plan, which previously cost €16.99 for Irish customers, will now cost €18.99.

The cheaper ‘basic’ plan, which previously cost €10.99, is going up to €11.99, while a ‘premium’ plan – which allows four devices to watch at the same time – will now cost €25.99, up from €23.99.

Netflix said existing customers will be notified by email a month before the new prices are applied to them, adding that the exact timing will depend on their billing cycles. 

So today, we’re asking: Do you have a Netflix subscription?


Poll Results:

Yes (1177)
Yes, but I'm thinking of cancelling it (506)
I used to have one, but I cancelled it (384)
No, I have never had one (343)

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