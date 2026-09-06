Sinn Féin pull ahead of Fine Gael as most popular party in latest poll

NEW POLLING PUTS Sinn Féin as the most popular party in the country.

According to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party rose by one point in the last month to 21%, two points clear of Fine Gael, who dropped one point to 19%.

The parties were neck-and-neck in last month’s poll.

Support for Fianna Fáil rose by one point to 17%.

It comes as all three parties prepare to hold their annual think-ins this week, with Budget 2027 exactly a month away.

Elsewhere, the poll puts support for Peadar Tóibín’s Aontú at 8%, up by one point to a record high.

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The Social Democrats remain unchanged on 10%, while Independent Ireland also saw no change at 7%.

Labour and the Green Party are also unchanged on 3% with People Before Profit-Solidarity still on 2%.

Support for independents and others dropped two points to 10%.

A month out from the budget, the poll asked which issues should be the two most important priorities to deal with.

Of those surveyed, 47% said the cost of living was their main concern, with housing coming in at 42%.

Immigration was cited by 25%, followed by healthcare at 13% and climate change at 12%.

Some 63% said they disapprove of how the government is handling its job, with 29% saying they approve.

The poll was conducted on 4 September. The sample size was 1,044 and the margin of error is 3.1%.