Sinn Féin pull ahead of Fine Gael as most popular party in latest poll

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NEW POLLING PUTS Sinn Féin as the most popular party in the country.
According to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party rose by one point in the last month to 21%, two points clear of Fine Gael, who dropped one point to 19%.
The parties were neck-and-neck in last month’s poll.
Support for Fianna Fáil rose by one point to 17%.
It comes as all three parties prepare to hold their annual think-ins this week, with Budget 2027 exactly a month away.
Elsewhere, the poll puts support for Peadar Tóibín’s Aontú at 8%, up by one point to a record high.
The Social Democrats remain unchanged on 10%, while Independent Ireland also saw no change at 7%.
Labour and the Green Party are also unchanged on 3% with People Before Profit-Solidarity still on 2%.
Support for independents and others dropped two points to 10%.
A month out from the budget, the poll asked which issues should be the two most important priorities to deal with.
Of those surveyed, 47% said the cost of living was their main concern, with housing coming in at 42%.
Immigration was cited by 25%, followed by healthcare at 13% and climate change at 12%.
Some 63% said they disapprove of how the government is handling its job, with 29% saying they approve.
The poll was conducted on 4 September. The sample size was 1,044 and the margin of error is 3.1%.
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