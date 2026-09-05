It's political party think-in season, but what's the point of it all?

THINK-IN SEASON HAS rolled in again.

That time of year when political parties gather their TDs and senators before school starts and whisk them off for a night away somewhere.

So, what are they all meant to be thinking about?

Well, the idea is the party has a good old chinwag and a ‘think’ before the new Dáil term starts about their political priorities for the year ahead.

It also provides a good opportunity for backbenchers to air their budget wants to their respective party leaders with budget day just around the corner.

How does it work?

Politicians travel to an away day, with think-ins generally held over two days.

There are generally press conferences for the media who attend, where the party leaders speak about the positive vibes and good feelings in their party, batting away any questions about discontent in the ranks, of course.

Then the party retreats behind closed doors to have sessions on the pressing issues facing the country.

Traditionally these party gatherings involve getting outside experts to address TDs, Senators and MEPs, giving them plenty to ponder ahead of the new parliamentary session. Sometimes workshops are also organised where ministers and backbenchers are put together on tables to talk ideas and strategy.

It has also become somewhat common for a think-in to take place in a hotel at the same time as a wedding. On more than one occasion this has resulted in the Taoiseach of the day bumping into a bride and groom where, of course, a photograph must be taken.

Leo Varadkar greets newlyweds Ian and Eleanor Walsh as they arrive at Hotel Minella, Clonmel in 2017. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There is usually a dinner held in the evening, which often feels like some sort of strange family wedding banquet. This year, however, Labour went for a Hawaiian-themed barbecue.

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For journalists who attend, it is a lot of waiting around and trying to speak to politicians between meetings about what is being said in closed sessions.

It is also about trying to get a sense of the real mood within the respective parties, when they are away from Leinster House.

Labour kicked off the season this week, with a two-day think-in in Galway.

Fianna Fáil is holding their think-in in Tullamore on Monday and Tuesday, while Sinn Féin is holding their away day in Malahide on Wednesday. Fine Gael will hold their party think-in in Gorey on Thursday and Friday.

Political fallout after Fianna Fáil’s 2010 think-in

Fianna Fáil has some history with think-ins, as you may well recall.

In 2010, Brian Cowen, who was Taoiseach at the time, faced intense political fallout and accusations of being drunk or hungover following a controversial radio interview given the morning after the Fianna Fáil party think-in.

Brian Cowen pictured on the last day of the Fianna Fail party think in being held at the Hodson Bay Hotel in Athlone in 2009. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Since then, while there is definitely alcohol taken at these events, politicians are a lot more wary of their behaviour at think-ins.

It served as a warning of the worst that can happen at such events

With early morning radio interviews often scheduled with party leaders, it is rare to see any party leader chatting at the bar late at night at these think-ins.

The party leaders generally say their goodnights at around 11 o’clock, midnight if they are really pushing the boat out.

A mixed bag

Having had to attend party think-ins now for the best part of a decade, they are a mixed bag.

Some can go off without a hitch, and others come with plenty of drama.

Such as in 2016, when there were lots of rumblings that time on Enda Kenny’s leadership of Fine Gael was up.

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In the car park before the think-in even kicked off, two Fine Gael TDs called an impromptu press conference, and called on Kenny to outline a timetable for his departure.

While they said it was not a pleasant thing to be questioning anyone’s leadership, they believed a change of leadership was required.

While it caused a lot of drama on the day, Kenny held on for a further nine months before resigning the following year.

In 2021, at the Fine Gael think-in in Trim, County Meath, Leo Varadkar, who was Tánaiste at the time, apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the Katherine Zappone controversy that summer which centred around her contacting Simon Coveney about a possible UN envoy role.

Varadkar said he would use the party think-in as an opportunity to “refresh, regroup and reset” the party after what he said “was not a good summer for Fine Gael”.

In the same year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also found himself in trouble with his party colleagues, with the party think-in at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan described as “honest and tense” at times.

A long night of discussion took place – where Fianna Fáil politicians spoke their mind about Martin’s leadership and the future of the party. At the time, it was described as ”cathartic” by some, with Martin taking the criticism well.

Five years later, those threats of heaves against Martin have come and gone, and he is still standing.

So it just goes to show there can be a lot of bluff and bluster at these party think-ins, with much of it amounting to nothing.

So what is the point of them? To bring it back to the wedding analogy, like any good Irish wedding, it is an opportunity to get together, break bread, have a few friendly drinks.

There can be tensions, and sometimes bust-ups, but lessons from think-ins past have served as a rude reminder to be on their best behaviour.