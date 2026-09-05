Katie Taylor fans outside Croke Park before the big fight tonight. Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
what a buzz

Thousands of fans gather ahead of Katie Taylor's much-awaited fight in Croke Park

The crowd is made up of everyone from long-time Taylor fans to young children who have grown up watching the boxer.
6.01pm, 5 Sep 2026
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THOUSANDS OF EXCITED fans are making their way into Croke Park this evening for Katie Taylor’s historic final fight.

The streets are lined with people of every age who have followed the boxing legend throughout her career.

Her homecoming will see the Olympic gold medallist take on France’s Flora Pilli later tonight.

image Katie Taylor fans mother Deirdre with Blake aged 13, father Paul and Tyler furphy aged 15 outside Croke Park before the big fight. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Ahead of the match, thousands of people are in and around Croke Park soaking up the atmosphere.

Many in the crowd tonight would have watched Taylor’s triumphant gold medal in the London 2012 Olympics.

Now, those who have supported her through their screens for over a decade are filing into the stadium to watch the undercard fights before the main event later tonight.

IMG_2340 Fans outside Croke Park. Kate Henshaw / The Journal Kate Henshaw / The Journal / The Journal

One of the most striking things about the crowd around Croke Park is the huge age range.

It’s made up of everyone from long time Taylor fans to young children who have grown up watching the boxer. There are also a huge number of women in and around the stadium.

image Fans Avril and Claudia Lenehan outside Croke Park before the big fight. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The long-awaited fight, organised by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom and Aiken Promotions, is for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

The pair are expected in the ring around 10.10pm, although this is subject to change depending on how the undercard fights play out.

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