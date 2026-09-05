'An Irish woman like never before' - celebs share messages of support before Katie Taylor's big fight

BONO, RORY MCILROY and Ed Sheeran are among many celebrities who have taken to Instagram to wish Katie Taylor good luck ahead of her final fight tonight.

Taylor’s 27th and final bout will take place tonight against France’s 29-year-old Flora Pili in front of an 80,000-strong home crowd at Dublin’s Croke Park.

In a post on Instagram collated by Taylor’s promoters, numerous stars have recorded messages of support for the well-loved boxer from Bray, ahead of her big fight.

U2 frontman Bono wished Taylor good luck from the whole band, saying: “An Irish woman like never before has for 28 years fought her way into the fight of her life.

“We pray she finishes safe and sound. Sound as the bell that kicks off her last professional bout in Croker tonight.

“So proud of you, so proud to know you Katie.”

Rory McIlroy said in his message that “fighting in front of a home crowd is going to be absolutely incredible… give everyone the show that you always do”.

He said that Taylor has been “so entertaining” to watch and that she has had an “amazing career”.

Advertisement

“Finish it off the right way,” he added.

Ed Sheeran said that he hopes she has an “amazing fight” and hopes she wins, also saying that he is sorry not to be there.

Niall Horan said that he was “absolutely gutted” not to be there tonight, but that it has been “amazing” to watch her “inspire a whole nation”.

Hozier said that he has “watched, along with everybody else, with such admiration as [her] career has gone from strength to strength”.

“You represent yourself, you represent your sport, your discipline and this whole country brilliantly, and you do it with such grace.

“I have such admiration and such respect for you.”

Ronan Keating said “you will go down in the history books. You are one of the greats”.

Olympian Rhasidat Adeleke thanked Taylor for “showing her what is possible”.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t believe it, and you allowed me to believe it.”

Former rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, and actors Andrew Scott and Jamie Dornan were also among many others who shared their messages of support.